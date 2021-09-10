Erweiterte Funktionen



Vietnam Enterprise Investments - Taming the beast




10.09.21 09:52
Edison Investment Research

Throughout its over 25-year history, Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL), the largest and longest-established Vietnamese equities closed-end fund, has seen many economic ups and downs. Despite economic growth being held back by the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in H221, investment manager Dragon Capital views the setback as temporary. Expecting better pandemic control from Q421 and with economic growth momentum rebuilding, the team looks to 2022 with cautious optimism. The last quarter of 2019 and most of 2020 marked a period of portfolio repositioning for the fund. VEIL is well positioned for longer-term investors looking for an exposure to the fast-developing Vietnamese economy via a relatively large and liquid listed equities fund.

Aktuell
"Procter & Gamble" (NYSE:PG) der Cannabis-Branche
900% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,40 $ 8,23 $ 1,17 $ +14,22% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG9361H1092 757618 9,40 $ 7,55 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,40 $ +14,22%  30.08.21
Frankfurt 8,10 € +1,25%  08:05
Stuttgart 8,10 € 0,00%  15:20
Hamburg 8,00 € -0,62%  08:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock schlie\xDFt Exploration ab - Ergebnisse in wenigen Tagen. Neuer 402% Uran Aktientip nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE:NYSE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...