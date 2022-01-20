Erweiterte Funktionen
Verici Dx - Immunodiagnostics for kidney transplants
20.01.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research
Verici Dx is an immunodiagnostics company focused on the development of tests for the kidney transplantation market. These tests use next-generation RNA sequencing to create a defined risk profile for transplant patients, allowing the tailoring of immunosuppressive therapy and identification of rejection events. The company has two lead products, the pre-transplant test Clarava, and a post-transplant early prognostic called Tuteva, both of which are in clinical validation trials. A third product, Protega, is under development for the prediction of fibrosis and long-term graft failure. Data for these trials are expected to be reported in Q122, with plans in place to commercialise both products quickly afterwards.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,565 €
|0,565 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./09:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BM8HZD43
|A2QGXF
|1,04 €
|0,52 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.