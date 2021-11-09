Veganz - Planting growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.11.21
Edison Investment Research

Veganz believes it is the largest brand of purely plant-based food in Europe, with a multicategory range of products spanning ambient, chilled and frozen food. It is mainly focused on the DACH region and is looking to expand by growing organically with its existing retail customers as demand for its products increases, but also by bringing more of its production in-house. Veganz’s November 2021 IPO (net proceeds to company c €31m) seeks to capitalise on current growth in plant-based products, with plans to build a second manufacturing site, which should help improve company gross margins and catalyse further top-line growth.

