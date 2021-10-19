Univo Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Controlling the value chain

UNIVO is a vertically integrated Israeli medical cannabis company. It claims that full control of the value chain, from cultivation to distribution, allows for the maintenance of high-quality product and service. This is evidenced by UNIVO’s expanding share of the growing Israeli medical cannabis market. In addition, it has internationally certified facilities (IMC-GMP) and is poised to commence exports from Israel. Key to UNIVO’s continued progress will be the development of innovative medical cannabis-based products at its 1,600 sq ft research facility and the cooperation agreement with Rambam Hospital. UNIVO has four patents for medical indications granted in Israel.