Erweiterte Funktionen



Unbound Group - A reassuring debut




17.02.22 15:12
Edison Investment Research

Unbound Group’s maiden trading update after its admission to AIM is reassuring. The core, Hotter Shoes, has reported FY22 revenue (£51.9m), EBITDA (£5.5m) and pre-exceptional PBT (not less than £0.2m) in line with expectations, as set out in our recent initiation. The announcement of a new trading partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) supports management’s medium-term expectations for double-digit growth from digital partnerships, which is part of the Wholesale division. The outlook for FY23 is consistent with our forecasts, with the launch of the new spring-summer 2022 collection expected on time, no apparent excess supply-chain disruption and progress made with the summer launch of the multi-brand ecommerce platform. We make no change to our estimates or our DCF-based valuation of 165p per share.

Aktuell
Historischer Uran-boom startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,57 € 0,585 € -0,015 € -2,56% 17.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003085445 865880 7,80 € 0,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,57 € -2,56%  08:05
Stuttgart 0,56 € -4,27%  09:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...