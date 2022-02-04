Unbound Group - A platform for growth

Unbound Group’s aim is to capitalise on the strengths of and customer loyalty to the current core trading business, Hotter Shoes, a digitally led retailer, by developing a curated multi-brand retail platform, ‘Unbound’. The platform will offer a broader range of new and complementary own-brand and third-party products and services, via partnerships with relevant brands, in order to enhance the company’s addressable market. The company’s core target demographic, people aged 55+, is the wealthiest, has the highest level of disposable income and is expected to be the fastest growing of any age group as the population ages, providing a favourable tailwind to management’s ambitions.