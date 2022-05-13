Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - UV1 Phase II data flow creeps closer




13.05.22 14:24
Edison Investment Research

Management provided an update on the clinical progress of lead candidate UV1 in six clinical trials in conjunction with its Q122 financial results. Enrolment in the INITIUM (first-line metastatic malignant melanoma, UV1 dosed in combination with anti-CTLA-4 and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors) and NIPU (second-line mesothelioma, plus ipilimumab and nivolumab) Phase II trials has reached 89% and 66%, respectively, keeping both on track to report primary endpoint (progression-free survival) readouts in H123. Furthermore, first patient enrolment for the anticipated Phase II LUNGVAC trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer is anticipated in Q222, with an update expected in the Q422 report. At end-March 2022, Ultimovacs had a cash position of NOK523.7m which, at the current burn rate (NOK50.5m cash spent in Q123), we estimate will fund operations through the company’s the first four Phase II readouts (all expected by H124). Our estimates are under review.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
489% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,78 € 6,34 € 0,44 € +6,94% 13.05./17:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 16,50 € 6,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,23 € +9,71%  16:09
Frankfurt 6,78 € +6,94%  09:16
München 6,90 € +3,60%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie wird steigen: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 240% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...