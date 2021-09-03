Ultimovacs - Data continue to impress in Phase I UV1 study

The highlight of Ultimovacs’ Q221 analyst call was the presentation of data from the second cohort of patients enrolled in the Phase I trial in melanoma (UV1 plus Keytruda). This is the first Ultimovacs’ trial in the US and the main goals are to gather initial insights on how UV1 combines with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and to test different doses of adjuvant. Ultimovacs has an ongoing Phase II trial in melanoma with a different combination of CPIs. The Phase I trial was therefore not the primary driver in Ultimovacs’ investment case until positive first data were presented at this year’s ASCO conference in June, which came as a surprise. With the caveat that these are still early-stage results from a Phase I trial, the second set of data announced in August 2021 showed a very similar response, which helps maintain our high expectations Our valuation is increased to NOK4.08bn or NOK128/sh (versus NOK114/sh previously).