Erweiterte Funktionen
Ultimovacs - Data continue to impress in Phase I UV1 study
03.09.21 08:18
Edison Investment Research
The highlight of Ultimovacs’ Q221 analyst call was the presentation of data from the second cohort of patients enrolled in the Phase I trial in melanoma (UV1 plus Keytruda). This is the first Ultimovacs’ trial in the US and the main goals are to gather initial insights on how UV1 combines with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and to test different doses of adjuvant. Ultimovacs has an ongoing Phase II trial in melanoma with a different combination of CPIs. The Phase I trial was therefore not the primary driver in Ultimovacs’ investment case until positive first data were presented at this year’s ASCO conference in June, which came as a surprise. With the caveat that these are still early-stage results from a Phase I trial, the second set of data announced in August 2021 showed a very similar response, which helps maintain our high expectations Our valuation is increased to NOK4.08bn or NOK128/sh (versus NOK114/sh previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,47 €
|9,23 €
|0,24 €
|+2,60%
|03.09./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010851603
|A2PKSD
|10,70 €
|4,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|9,47 €
|+2,60%
|09:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti.
|16.05.21