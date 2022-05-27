UIL - Strong investee company fundamentals to win out

UIL Limited (UIL) is managed by Charles Jillings at deep-value investor ICM. He and his team employ a leveraged strategy, seeking undervalued specialist assets across the globe that can be held for the long term. The manager highlights what he considers to be the most important current macroeconomic headwinds: China’s zero-COVID-19 policy and the war in Ukraine. However, he is confident that the management teams of UIL’s investee businesses will be able to navigate these challenges and Jillings is bullish about UIL’s longer-term prospects.