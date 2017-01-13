Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 32 - "neutral"
13.01.17 11:19
UBS
Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Swiss bank, UBS, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 26 to EUR 32 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.
In a study Friday analyst, Dominic Edridge, maintained the new target price would reflect his optimistic long-term forecasts for the German logistics groups Express business profitability as well as the increase in the overall industry ratings. Following a rather bumpy start in 2016, the German logistics group is now well on its way to reach the goals envisioned for 2020./edh/ajx
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (13.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,33 €
|31,37 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,13%
|19.01./09:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
|Analysten:
|Herr Dominic Edridge
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,339 €
|-0,12%
|09:41
|Hamburg
|31,32 €
|+0,30%
|08:09
|Hannover
|31,32 €
|+0,29%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|31,35 €
|+0,24%
|09:03
|Berlin
|31,355 €
|+0,14%
|08:00
|München
|31,33 €
|+0,11%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|31,295 €
|-0,03%
|09:20
|Xetra
|31,33 €
|-0,13%
|09:26
|Stuttgart
|31,308 €
|-0,18%
|09:25
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,53 $
|-0,33%
|18.01.17
= Realtime
