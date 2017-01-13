Erweiterte Funktionen

UBS raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 32 - "neutral"




13.01.17 11:19
Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Swiss bank, UBS, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 26 to EUR 32 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.

In a study Friday analyst, Dominic Edridge, maintained the new target price would reflect his optimistic long-term forecasts for the German logistics groups Express business profitability as well as the increase in the overall industry ratings. Following a rather bumpy start in 2016, the German logistics group is now well on its way to reach the goals envisioned for 2020./edh/ajx

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (13.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Analysten:Herr Dominic Edridge
