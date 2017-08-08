Erweiterte Funktionen

UBS confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post auf - target price EUR 32




08.08.17 12:09
UBS

Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, UBS of Switzerland reiterated its "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.

In an initial evaluation Tuesday analyst, Dominic Edridge, maintained EBIT was three percent higher than consensus estimates which can mainly be attributed to the positive performance of the group’s Parcel and Freight and the Express business while the Supply Chain segment lived up to the expectations. /bek/tih. Analysis date: August 8, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any
conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Analysten:Herr Dominic Edridge
