Tyman - Successfully navigating market challenges




30.03.22 09:06
Edison Investment Research

Tyman’s business model stood up well to some unprecedented FY21 supply chain challenges and earnings were slightly above our estimates, despite some lag in recovering higher input costs. Our existing earnings estimates are similarly robust and the group has financial capacity for a more active M&A phase, subject to opportunities arising.

