Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Well positioned for growth

04.05.22 08:36
Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) delivered a strong performance in FY21 with its portfolio of long lease specialised social housing assets continuing to perform as expected. With predominantly uncapped index-linked rent uplifts and fully fixed borrowing rates it is extremely well positioned in the current inflationary environment, while capital remains available for further accretive acquisitions.

