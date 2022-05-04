Erweiterte Funktionen
Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Well positioned for growth
Edison Investment Research
Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) delivered a strong performance in FY21 with its portfolio of long lease specialised social housing assets continuing to perform as expected. With predominantly uncapped index-linked rent uplifts and fully fixed borrowing rates it is extremely well positioned in the current inflationary environment, while capital remains available for further accretive acquisitions.
