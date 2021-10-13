Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Financial and social returns

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) delivered strong performance in H121. Its portfolio of long lease specialised social housing assets continues to perform as expected, delivering consistent financial returns and generating strong, externally assessed social value. Although the share price has recently weakened on a revived debate about the sustainability of the lease-based provider model, we forecast no financial impact and expect SOHO to meet its FY21 DPS target (a yield of 5.4%).