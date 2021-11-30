Erweiterte Funktionen



Treatt - Looking ahead to a new level




30.11.21
Edison Investment Research

Treatt has once again posted a strong performance in FY21, delivering its ninth consecutive year of increased adjusted PBT. Healthier living remains an important driver of revenue and margin expansion, with group gross margins up an impressive 480bp during the year. Investment in the business continues, with the installation and commissioning of machinery at the new UK site expected by mid-2022, and the transfer of manufacturing equipment from the old facility to be completed by mid-2023. The total dividend per share was up 25% year-on-year to 7.5p.

