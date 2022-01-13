Trackwise Designs - Connection under demanding conditions

Trackwise Designs has developed a proprietary, proven technology, IHT, for manufacturing extremely long, flexible circuits that can replace conventional wiring harnesses. This disruptive technology is applicable to many industries including electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices and aerospace. Since listing in July 2018, Trackwise has invested substantially in capacity, acquiring Stevenage Circuits in March 2020 and a new site in Stonehouse in April 2021. The new site is scheduled to commence production in Q122 as Trackwise starts deliveries on an order worth up to £54m from a UK EV manufacturer. The company has recently completed a fundraising programme raising £7.0m (gross) at 80p/share, primarily to provide the working capital supporting this capacity expansion.