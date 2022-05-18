Tinexta - Encouraging start to FY22

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.05.22 08:36
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta reported a good start to the year with continued strong organic revenue growth in Q122. This was further boosted by first-time contributions from acquisitions completed through FY21 and into FY22, which were also helpful to the total margin. Management re-iterated its financial guidance for FY22 while recognising the greater macroeconomic and inflationary pressures than when the guidance was made earlier in the year. The recent share price weakness means the stock is trading at a substantial discount to our unchanged DCF-based valuation of €42/share.

