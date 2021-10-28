Tinexta - Boosting international expansion

Tinexta has stated for some time that its subsidiary, InfoCert, has significant growth opportunities by expanding across Europe in the rapidly growing digital trust market. Bregal Milestone, a leading private equity investor in European technology, has agreed to buy a stake in InfoCert, which should provide Tinexta with access to a strong pipeline of acquisition candidates, specialism in post-merger integration, and expertise in new domestic markets where Tinexta has limited or no presence. Along with its recently announced acquisition of CertEurope, with a strong presence in France, for up to €72.2m, the investment in InfoCert suggests a possible step change in how quickly Tinexta hopes to consolidate the European market. We reiterate that Tinexta’s M&A has historically been accretive to its future growth prospects and profitability.