Erweiterte Funktionen



Tinexta - Boosting international expansion




28.10.21 06:18
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta has stated for some time that its subsidiary, InfoCert, has significant growth opportunities by expanding across Europe in the rapidly growing digital trust market. Bregal Milestone, a leading private equity investor in European technology, has agreed to buy a stake in InfoCert, which should provide Tinexta with access to a strong pipeline of acquisition candidates, specialism in post-merger integration, and expertise in new domestic markets where Tinexta has limited or no presence. Along with its recently announced acquisition of CertEurope, with a strong presence in France, for up to €72.2m, the investment in InfoCert suggests a possible step change in how quickly Tinexta hopes to consolidate the European market. We reiterate that Tinexta’s M&A has historically been accretive to its future growth prospects and profitability.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit spektakulärer Übernahme
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,02 € 41,30 € -1,28 € -3,10% 28.10./12:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0005037210 A119H6 43,06 € 17,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,02 € -3,10%  08:05
Stuttgart 38,80 € -4,24%  10:30
München 40,42 € -5,43%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...