Erweiterte Funktionen
Tinexta - Boosting international expansion
28.10.21 06:18
Edison Investment Research
Tinexta has stated for some time that its subsidiary, InfoCert, has significant growth opportunities by expanding across Europe in the rapidly growing digital trust market. Bregal Milestone, a leading private equity investor in European technology, has agreed to buy a stake in InfoCert, which should provide Tinexta with access to a strong pipeline of acquisition candidates, specialism in post-merger integration, and expertise in new domestic markets where Tinexta has limited or no presence. Along with its recently announced acquisition of CertEurope, with a strong presence in France, for up to €72.2m, the investment in InfoCert suggests a possible step change in how quickly Tinexta hopes to consolidate the European market. We reiterate that Tinexta’s M&A has historically been accretive to its future growth prospects and profitability.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,02 €
|41,30 €
|-1,28 €
|-3,10%
|28.10./12:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0005037210
|A119H6
|43,06 €
|17,94 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.