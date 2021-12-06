Erweiterte Funktionen
Thrace Plastics - Maintaining a steady course
Thrace delivered another strong profit contribution in Q3, even after the expected slowdown in sales volumes to the medical subsector. This ongoing sector rotation, as well as prevailing input cost inflation, has been well-flagged and is already reflected in our unchanged divisional expectations. Thrace remains keenly focused on reinvesting the windfall gains generated from its medical sector exposure into long-term value creation for the business.
