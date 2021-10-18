Erweiterte Funktionen



Thrace Plastics - Investing for the future




18.10.21 08:04
Edison Investment Research

Thrace continued to successfully service high medical sector demand and support customers elsewhere in the face of input cost pressures in H121. Cash generation has boosted balance sheet strength and Thrace plans to increase capex to enhance business capabilities and its sustainability credentials. With more normal trading (ie sharply lower medical sector demand) factored in for FY22 and beyond – including slightly raised estimates – the valuation does not look stretched and the outlook for cash generation should present further opportunities to enhance returns.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,50 € 6,48 € 0,02 € +0,31% 18.10./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS239003007 A0JC3P 8,79 € 2,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 6,50 € +0,31%  13:29
Berlin 7,04 € 0,00%  14:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock meldet sensationelle 193 US$ Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...