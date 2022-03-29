Erweiterte Funktionen
The MISSION Group - Making the work count
29.03.22 09:16
Edison Investment Research
After a particularly strong Q421, The MISSION Group’s FY21 results were ahead of market forecasts, with revenue up by 18% (17% organic) and operating margins at 11.1%, from 3.1% in FY20 – substantial progress towards management’s 14% target. The £6.7m of outstanding acquisition payments were met in FY21, with year-end obligations reduced to £3.3m. Net debt of £10.3m is comfortably within leverage targets, giving flexibility to invest further to drive growth. A recommended final dividend of 1.6p means a total payment 4% up on FY19’s 2.3p, indicating management’s confidence in FY22 prospects.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,69 €
|0,62 €
|0,07 €
|+11,29%
|29.03./13:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11FD453
|A0JL3L
|1,01 €
|0,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
