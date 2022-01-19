The MISSION Group - Investing in talent

Erweiterte Funktionen
19.01.22 09:09
Edison Investment Research
The MISSION Group’s year-end trading update indicates FY21 PBT will be in line with market expectations, with a good H221 performance on revenue and margin. The net debt figure of £10.2m is also in line with the anticipated level, with £6.3m of deferred consideration paid out in H221. Management is indicating a higher level of investment in talent recruitment and retention in FY22, which will up the cost base in the short term but put it in a better position to take advantage of trends, particularly in data and analytics. The FY22 PBT market estimate has now reduced from £10.2m to £8.4m. MISSION’s shares continue to trade at a discount to peers.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,75 €
|0,80 €
|-0,05 €
|-6,25%
|19.01./15:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11FD453
|A0JL3L
|1,01 €
|0,71 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
