The MISSION Group - Investing in talent

The MISSION Group’s year-end trading update indicates FY21 PBT will be in line with market expectations, with a good H221 performance on revenue and margin. The net debt figure of £10.2m is also in line with the anticipated level, with £6.3m of deferred consideration paid out in H221. Management is indicating a higher level of investment in talent recruitment and retention in FY22, which will up the cost base in the short term but put it in a better position to take advantage of trends, particularly in data and analytics. The FY22 PBT market estimate has now reduced from £10.2m to £8.4m. MISSION’s shares continue to trade at a discount to peers.