Erweiterte Funktionen



The MISSION Group - Investing in talent




19.01.22 09:09
Edison Investment Research

The MISSION Group’s year-end trading update indicates FY21 PBT will be in line with market expectations, with a good H221 performance on revenue and margin. The net debt figure of £10.2m is also in line with the anticipated level, with £6.3m of deferred consideration paid out in H221. Management is indicating a higher level of investment in talent recruitment and retention in FY22, which will up the cost base in the short term but put it in a better position to take advantage of trends, particularly in data and analytics. The FY22 PBT market estimate has now reduced from £10.2m to £8.4m. MISSION’s shares continue to trade at a discount to peers.

Aktuell
Die beste neue Uran-Aktie nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,75 € 0,80 € -0,05 € -6,25% 19.01./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11FD453 A0JL3L 1,01 € 0,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,80 € 0,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,765 € -4,97%  11:12
Frankfurt 0,75 € -6,25%  12:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V). Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...