The MISSION Group - Identifying the opportunities
22.09.21 06:50
Edison Investment Research
The MISSION Group’s interim announcement confirms July’s trading update, showing revenues up 17% and continuing sequential half-on-half recovery. An interim dividend of 0.8p is 4% ahead of that paid in FY19. Full year broker estimates are unchanged, implying H221 revenue growth of 14%. The group’s technology exposure has been a positive through the lockdown period, while the robust resurgence of property marketing in FY21 is driving good growth in specialist agency ThinkBDW. MISSION’s shares continue to trade at a discount to peers, despite the improving outlook and more coherent corporate strategy.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,86 €
|0,865 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,58%
|22.09./09:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11FD453
|A0JL3L
|1,01 €
|0,79 €
= Realtime
