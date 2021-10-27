The Brunner Investment Trust - Approaching 50 straight years of higher dividends

The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT) is managed using a team-based approach. Lead manager Matthew Tillett at Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) is supported by deputy managers Christian Schneider and Marcus Morris-Eyton. The trust has delivered encouraging outperformance following the Q120 COVID-19 induced sell-off, with the managers continuing to focus on high-quality, reasonably priced growth companies, and employing a long-term investment approach. As shown in the chart below, the trust has a long-term record of outperformance with NAV and share price total returns ahead of the benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years.