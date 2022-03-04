The Brunner Investment Trust - A fund for all seasons

Erweiterte Funktionen


The Brunner Investment Trust’s (BUT) lead manager is Allianz Global Investors’ (AllianzGI) Matthew Tillett, who is supported by deputy managers Christian Schneider and Marcus Morris-Eyton. The trust has had three consecutive financial years of outperformance versus its benchmark, a time that has included significant market rallies and setbacks, along with periods of growth and value stock leadership. BUT’s managers invest for the long term, focusing on high-quality, reasonably priced growth companies. Following a period of improved relative performance, the trust’s NAV total return now ranks second out of 17 funds in the AIC Global sector over the last 12 months, is above average over the last three years and is broadly in line over five years.

