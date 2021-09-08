Erweiterte Funktionen


The Biotech Growth Trust - Performance setback may provide an opportunity




08.09.21 13:00
Edison Investment Research

The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) is managed by Geoff Hsu of OrbiMed Capital, which is a specialist healthcare investor with 11 offices across the globe including in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The manager remains very positive on the outlook for the biotech sector primarily due to the current elevated level of industry innovation that he refers to as a ‘golden era’; the number of late-stage pipeline products increased by 50% between 2015 and 2020. He also believes that biotech stocks will be supported by ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, levels of which have remained robust despite the pandemic as there is high demand from larger-cap healthcare companies seeking to boost their pipelines.

Aktuell
Bill Gates: "Kernenergie ist deal zur Bewältigung des Klimawandels"
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen Atomkraftwerk

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 20,94 Mrd. $ Lithium. 538% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Lithium Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:00 , Aktiennews
Klondike Gold: Jetzt wird’s richtig interessant
18:59 , Aktiennews
John Hancock Advisers LLC – John Hancock M [...]
18:58 , Aktiennews
Meg Energy: Was ist jetzt angebracht?
18:57 , Aktiennews
Infosearch Media: Heikles Investment oder siche [...]
18:49 , Aktiennews
Cadogan Petroleum: Geht es jetzt um die Wur [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...