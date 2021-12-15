Erweiterte Funktionen



Tetragon Financial Group - Performance remains subdued year to date




15.12.21 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 2.6% NAV total return (TR) year to date (ytd) to end-October 2021 in US$ terms. All asset classes except for quoted assets showed positive gross returns, with TFG Asset Management (TFG AM, 37% of portfolio) and bank loans delivering 15.1% and 15.5% returns, respectively. However, this performance was largely offset by ongoing charges and fees (including incentive fees) and share dilution, mostly from share-based compensation. Tetragon is fully invested and had US$150m drawn out of its US$250m revolving credit facility at end-September 2021, with a net gearing ratio at end-October of 7.4%.

