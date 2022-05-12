Technicolor - Division on schedule

Erweiterte Funktionen
Technicolor’s Q122 results show broadly flat group revenues (at constant exchange rates) with a good step up in EBITDA as the mix shifts towards higher-margin activities and the benefits of earlier cost control exercises come through more noticeably. Management FY22 guidance is confirmed, with our forecast adjusted for a small change in accounting treatment as previously flagged. The process of spinning off the majority of Technicolor Creative Studios to a separately quoted vehicle is on schedule for implementation in Q322, with a London capital markets day set for 14 June to showcase the two intended corporate entities. Debt refinancing is also progressing to plan.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,074 €
|2,914 €
|0,16 €
|+5,49%
|12.05./18:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013505062
|A2P2HK
|3,61 €
|2,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,074 €
|+5,49%
|17:18
|Düsseldorf
|3,056 €
|+4,80%
|17:00
|Stuttgart
|3,058 €
|+4,65%
|17:05
|München
|2,892 €
|+1,83%
|08:09
|Berlin
|2,89 €
|+0,91%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|2,888 €
|+0,84%
|08:20
= Realtime
