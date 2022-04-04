Erweiterte Funktionen
Target Healthcare REIT - Resilient H122 and continuing growth
04.04.22 10:28
Edison Investment Research
Target Healthcare REIT’s H122 results demonstrate a resilient performance, and completed and prospective capital deployment chart a path to further strong earnings growth and full dividend cover. Indexed rent uplifts, an extension of long-term fixed-rate debt, and an historical ability of operators to match inflation pressures with fee growth offer good inflation protection.
Aktuell