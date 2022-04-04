Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - Resilient H122 and continuing growth




04.04.22 10:28
Edison Investment Research

Target Healthcare REIT’s H122 results demonstrate a resilient performance, and completed and prospective capital deployment chart a path to further strong earnings growth and full dividend cover. Indexed rent uplifts, an extension of long-term fixed-rate debt, and an historical ability of operators to match inflation pressures with fee growth offer good inflation protection.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:27 , Aktiennews
LVMH Aktie: In selten guter Lage!
13:27 , Aktiennews
MBB Aktie: Das kann sich sehen lassen!
13:27 , Aktiennews
Verizon Communications Aktie: Wird das der [...]
13:27 , Aktiennews
Jaguar Health Aktie: Jetzt kommt der Knalleff [...]
13:27 , Aktiennews
Tomra ASA Aktie: Daran scheiden sich die G [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...