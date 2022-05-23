Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - Q322 quarterly return of 2.5%




23.05.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Strong accounting returns continued for Target Healthcare REIT during Q322, extending its record of consistent positive returns since IPO. Indexed rent uplifts, an extension of long-term fixed-rate debt and a historical ability of operators to match inflation pressures with fee growth offer good inflation protection. In combination with continuing investment, this supports Target’s well-charted path to full dividend cover.

Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithiumpreis explodiert um Faktor 16 - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:15 , Aktiennews
Siltronic Aktie: Immer langsam mit den jungen [...]
12:15 , Aktiennews
Edison Aktie: Ist das wirklich wahr?
12:15 , Aktiennews
Gute Nachrichten bei China Petroleum, Chemica [...]
12:15 , Aktiennews
Invictus Energy Aktie: DAS sind mal Neuigkei [...]
12:15 , Aktiennews
Vonovia Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Schock?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...