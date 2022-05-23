Erweiterte Funktionen
Target Healthcare REIT - Q322 quarterly return of 2.5%
23.05.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research
Strong accounting returns continued for Target Healthcare REIT during Q322, extending its record of consistent positive returns since IPO. Indexed rent uplifts, an extension of long-term fixed-rate debt and a historical ability of operators to match inflation pressures with fee growth offer good inflation protection. In combination with continuing investment, this supports Target’s well-charted path to full dividend cover.
Aktuell