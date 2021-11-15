Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - Consistent returns and continuing growth




15.11.21 13:48
Edison Investment Research

The FY21 results and Q122 trading update show a continuation of Target Healthcare REIT’s consistent record of positive accounting returns on both an annual and quarterly basis, substantially delivered by growing dividends. Target says its pipeline of acquisitions is its strongest ever and deployment of the proceeds of its well-received recent equity raise and associated gearing promise further growth and diversification.

