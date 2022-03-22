TIE Kinetix - Pure SaaS player in e-invoicing

TIE Kinetix is focused on 100% digitalisation of document streams in the supply chain. FY22 will be a transformative year as it is heavily investing in accelerating growth and improving margins in the next few years. While this will put short-term pressure on profitability, the company has set targets to accelerate organic growth in software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues to more than 20% per year by FY25, with an EBITDA margin of up to 20%. Now fully focused on SaaS, recurring revenues are expected to increase from more than 80% to more than 90% over the next few years, further improving the predictability of its results.