TIE Kinetix - Preparing for accelerating growth

18.05.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

TIE Kinetix’s H122 results showed that as it transitions to a 100% software as a service (SaaS) business model, the company is incurring costs this year to significantly accelerate growth in SaaS revenues from next year. After a net loss this year, we expect the company to quickly return to profit in FY23 with the EBITDA margin further increasing to 20% in FY25. TIE Kinetix is focused on 100% digitalisation of document streams in the supply chain and will therefore benefit from the expected high growth in the market for e-invoicing.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,60 € 18,60 € -   € 0,00% 18.05./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0010389508 A1KCMJ 24,40 € 15,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 18,60 € 0,00%  09:02
Stuttgart 18,40 € 0,00%  14:26
  = Realtime
