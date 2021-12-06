SynBiotic - Further acquisitions

SynBiotic has announced it is acquiring 50.1% of the shares of several market-leading hemp companies, which are part of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse’s group of companies. There will be a capital increase in kind to fund these acquisitions and €2m in cash will be contributed to the capital reserves of the companies being acquired. This marks another step in SynBiotic’s buy-and-build strategy, whereby management is using its experience in scaling profitable companies to accelerate SynBiotic’s strategy to be a leading platform company in the cannabinoid industry.