SynBiotic - Further acquisitions
06.12.21 08:46
Edison Investment Research
SynBiotic has announced it is acquiring 50.1% of the shares of several market-leading hemp companies, which are part of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse’s group of companies. There will be a capital increase in kind to fund these acquisitions and €2m in cash will be contributed to the capital reserves of the companies being acquired. This marks another step in SynBiotic’s buy-and-build strategy, whereby management is using its experience in scaling profitable companies to accelerate SynBiotic’s strategy to be a leading platform company in the cannabinoid industry.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,60 €
|29,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./16:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3E5A59
|A3E5A5
|43,00 €
|16,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,60 €
|0,00%
|16:50
|Berlin
|32,00 €
|+4,58%
|08:04
|München
|31,00 €
|+4,03%
|11:06
|Xetra
|30,00 €
|+0,67%
|16:37
|Frankfurt
|30,00 €
|-0,66%
|15:34
|Düsseldorf
|29,80 €
|-12,35%
|16:30
= Realtime
