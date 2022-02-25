Sylvania Platinum - Some weakness but cash-flow rich

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.02.22 09:12
Edison Investment Research

Sylvania’s H122 results showed that despite lower production and higher costs, the company remains highly cash generative, and we expect end-December 2021 net cash of US$110m to surpass US$200m by end FY24. H122 production issues should be mostly resolved by the end of Q322. ZAR unit costs rose in H122 due to western Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) experiencing water shortages and temporary tailings dam instability at the Lesedi SDO. These issues are being addressed and could further improve the US$ cost outlook, which is already benefiting from a weaker rand. We have cut our FY22 EPS forecast by 10% on lower H122 revenues, offset by lower US$ costs, but our longer-term forecasts remain unchanged. A windfall dividend of 2.25p was declared on 21 February.

