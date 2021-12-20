Studio Retail Group - Revenue aspiration with a wow factor

Erweiterte Funktionen


Studio Retail Group (SRG) is a focused play on the growth of online value non-food retail. Management’s aspiration to accelerate medium-term revenue growth, to a CAGR of 10–15% over four to six years, is expected from gains in active credit customer numbers and spend per customer. SRG’s valuation is at a significant discount to its own historical multiples (despite an improved medium-term growth aspiration), its peers and our DCF-based valuation of c 420p per share if it can achieve its aspirations.

