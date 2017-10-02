Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Stock of Deutsche Post on a roll!




02.10.17 14:01
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär, reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).

Currently the stock of the German logistics group is on a veritable roll. The DAX listed stock which for some time has been decried as a rather boring investment is currently capping one all-time high after the other.

DER AKTIONÄR still is very much convinced of the title’s performance. Among peers the stock is still enjoying a rather favorable rating with a persisting positive outlook.

Investors should continue to buy the stock of Deutsche Post adjusting the stop-loss at EUR 29.00 Euro according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with online magazine "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated October 2, 2017) (02.10.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Aktuell
Volltreffer - 27,93g/t Gold - Noch bessere Resultate in Kürze!
Neuer 703% Gold Hot Stock nach 500% mit Jayden Resources und 593% mit Aben Resources!  
 
Grand Portage Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,32 € -0,22 € -0,56% 27.10./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 39,72 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,215 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Berlin 39,29 € +2,64%  27.10.17
Düsseldorf 39,41 € +2,15%  27.10.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,9975 $ +1,88%  26.10.17
Hamburg 39,09 € +1,14%  27.10.17
Hannover 39,35 € +0,55%  27.10.17
München 39,145 € -0,42%  27.10.17
Stuttgart 39,136 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Frankfurt 39,143 € -0,54%  27.10.17
Xetra 39,10 € -0,56%  27.10.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Graphen-Hersteller - Quantensprung für Elektroauto-Akkus! Neuer 496% Graphite Hot Stock will Abnahmedeal mit Tesla!

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21821 Deutsche Post 28.10.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...