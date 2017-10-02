Erweiterte Funktionen
Stock of Deutsche Post on a roll!
02.10.17 14:01
Der Aktionär
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär, reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).
Currently the stock of the German logistics group is on a veritable roll. The DAX listed stock which for some time has been decried as a rather boring investment is currently capping one all-time high after the other.
DER AKTIONÄR still is very much convinced of the title’s performance. Among peers the stock is still enjoying a rather favorable rating with a persisting positive outlook.
Investors should continue to buy the stock of Deutsche Post adjusting the stop-loss at EUR 29.00 Euro according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with online magazine "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated October 2, 2017) (02.10.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Thorsten Küfner
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
