DER AKTIONÄR still is very much convinced of the title’s performance. Among peers the stock is still enjoying a rather favorable rating with a persisting positive outlook.



Investors should continue to buy the stock of Deutsche Post adjusting the stop-loss at EUR 29.00 Euro according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with online magazine "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated October 2, 2017) (02.10.2017/ac/a/d)

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär, reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).Currently the stock of the German logistics group is on a veritable roll. The DAX listed stock which for some time has been decried as a rather boring investment is currently capping one all-time high after the other.