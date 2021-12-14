Stern Groep - Hedin to acquire Stern’s activities ex Bovemij

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.12.21
Edison Investment Research

Stern has announced that it is in negotiations with Swedish mobility group Hedin, which has offered €83m in cash to acquire all of Stern’s activities, except its participation in car insurer Bovemij. After the sale, Stern will look at strategic options for its Bovemij stake, which has a book value of €19.3m. Stern believes the actual value of Bovemij is much higher and is committed to realising the full value. The potential deal values Stern at >€103m, which represents a premium of at least 33% compared to the pre-announcement market cap of €77m.

