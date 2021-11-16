Erweiterte Funktionen


Stern Groep - A very profitable year




16.11.21 10:34
Edison Investment Research

FY21 is set to be a good year in terms of profitability for Dutch automotive company Stern Groep. We expect revenues to increase by 6.6% (was 11.6%), held back by shortages of new cars. However, a good mix of more workshop revenues and premium car sales drive margins higher. We have increased our 2021 EPS forecast by 19.8% and reduced our 2022 EPS forecast by 6.9%. The valuation is undemanding at 7.1x 2022e P/E.

