Solid State - Strong finish to FY22 to deliver record profit

Solid State’s trading update this morning notes that, following an exceptionally strong finish to FY22, it expects the group to announce a 28% increase in revenues year-on-year to a record c £85m and a 33% jump in adjusted profit before tax to c £7.2m, also a record. Consensus FY22 and FY23 adjusted PBT estimates, which were upgraded in February, have been raised by 11% and 12% respectively.