Erweiterte Funktionen



Smiths News - Stronger balance sheet leads to big dividend hike




31.05.22 12:00
Edison Investment Research

Smiths News management again delivered on its promises and produced a strong set of interim results, with PBT up 6.3% and EPS up 10.9%. The interim dividend was nearly tripled due to a combination of already announced loosened banking arrangements and considerably lower debt levels. This implies a full-year dividend of 4.2p, which could offer investors a yield of c 13%. Underlying market conditions continue to normalise and with the one-off proceeds now received, we have increased our valuation from 81.5p to 92p a share, nearly three times the current share price.

Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt Uran-Aktien: Sensationelle Übernahme. 476% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,384 € 0,386 € -0,002 € -0,52% 31.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B17WCR61 A0J3U3 0,52 € 0,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,39 € 0,00%  31.05.22
Stuttgart 0,384 € -0,52%  31.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Reich mit Lithium-Aktien: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...