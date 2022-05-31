Erweiterte Funktionen
Smiths News - Stronger balance sheet leads to big dividend hike
31.05.22 12:00
Edison Investment Research
Smiths News management again delivered on its promises and produced a strong set of interim results, with PBT up 6.3% and EPS up 10.9%. The interim dividend was nearly tripled due to a combination of already announced loosened banking arrangements and considerably lower debt levels. This implies a full-year dividend of 4.2p, which could offer investors a yield of c 13%. Underlying market conditions continue to normalise and with the one-off proceeds now received, we have increased our valuation from 81.5p to 92p a share, nearly three times the current share price.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,384 €
|0,386 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,52%
|31.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B17WCR61
|A0J3U3
|0,52 €
|0,36 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.