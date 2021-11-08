Erweiterte Funktionen
Smiths News - Strong results, debt falling rapidly
08.11.21 09:14
Edison Investment Research
Management delivered on promises again as Smiths News produced a strong set of FY21 results. Operating profit increased nearly 13% and net debt fell to £53m (1.2x net debt:EBITDA versus c 2.0x in August 2020). Underlying market conditions are normalising and the company has adopted new sustainability targets, which is encouraging. We have raised our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected trading while acknowledging that inflationary pressures exist in the market. On the back of the upgrade, we have increased our valuation from 77.4p/share to 81.5p/share, twice the current share price.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4485 €
|0,44 €
|0,0085 €
|+1,93%
|08.11./11:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B17WCR61
|A0J3U3
|0,52 €
|0,32 €
Werte im Artikel
0,45
+1,93%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.