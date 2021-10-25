Erweiterte Funktionen
Silver Spruce Resources - Big ambitions
25.10.21 07:18
Edison Investment Research
In a frenetic seven months, Silver Spruce has 1) started and completed Phase 1 drilling at El Mezquite, 2) signed exploration agreements with two First Nations at Melchett Lake, 3) completed LiDAR surveys and ASTER and LANDSAT 8 hyperspectral and image analysis over all of its properties in Sonora, 4) discovered and extended a new, high-grade (eg 9.65g/t Au) exploration target at Jackie, and 5) completed due diligence and acquired options to acquire a 100% interest in the 8,750ha Mystery, Till and Marilyn properties in central Newfoundland. Corporately, it has named a new chairman after the passing of Dr Brian Penney and closed a C$1.2m private placement (at a price of 5c per unit) ahead of the traditional Q4 flow-through financing season. Exploration active at Melchett and Mystery.
Finanztrends Video zu Silber
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,038 €
|0,025 €
|0,013 €
|+52,00%
|25.10./10:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8282292033
|A12DY3
|0,078 €
|0,022 €
Werte im Artikel
24,40
+0,25%
0,025
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,038 €
|+52,00%
|10:17
|Berlin
|0,025 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0363 $
|-0,55%
|21.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Silver Spruce Res: Pope's Hill .
|25.04.21
|130
|SilverSpruce Resources
|25.04.21
|17
|Bei SILVER SPRUCE steigt la.
|25.04.21
|10
|Explorer MK unter 10 Mio ges.
|15.02.11