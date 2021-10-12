Erweiterte Funktionen



Silver One Resources - Exploration update and analysis




12.10.21 14:12
Edison Investment Research

On 15 July, Silver One reported the last of its three tranches of drilling results from its 15,000 metre, 52-hole, reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at Candelaria to complement the results of its nine diamond core drill holes completed in early 2020. The goals of the drilling programme were 1) to outline deeper, higher-grade silver and gold mineralisation down dip from the previously mined Northern Belle and Mount Diablo open pits, 2) to extend the near-surface, potentially open pit mineralisation to the east and west of the previously mined pits and 3) to examine the potential for porphyry-related mineralisation at depth. In all of these three goals, Silver One was successful.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3209 $ 0,34473 $ -0,0238 $ -6,91% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8280621092 A2AQ9Y 0,75 $ 0,29 $
Werte im Artikel
0,27 plus
+13,37%
22,55 minus
-0,11%
0,32 minus
-6,91%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,299 € +4,00%  16:44
München 0,2705 € +3,84%  08:00
Stuttgart 0,274 € +3,01%  11:44
Frankfurt 0,293 € +2,81%  11:42
Düsseldorf 0,2775 € +0,36%  19:31
Berlin 0,2875 € 0,00%  18:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3209 $ -6,91%  20:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA). 309% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Silver One R.: https://www.silv. 26.05.21
62 Neue Silberrakete startet durch 25.04.21
5 Silver one ja oder nein 06.05.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...