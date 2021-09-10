Erweiterte Funktionen
Severfield - Positive start to FY22
10.09.21 06:34
Edison Investment Research
Severfield provided a pretty robust year-to-date trading update to coincide with its AGM, including a stronger UK order book position and, in our view, firmer pipeline sentiment than previously. The company’s broad sector capability is serving it well and input cost challenges appear to being managed effectively. Severfield’s share price has traded in a narrow range in recent months and its P/E dips below 10x next year on our slightly updated estimates.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,915 €
|0,925 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,08%
|10.09./11:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B27YGJ97
|A0M10S
|0,94 €
|0,85 €
