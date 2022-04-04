Seraphim Space Investment Trust - Space tech – enabling a new industrial revolution

Seraphim Space LLP (Seraphim Space), which manages the Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT), believes the space technology market could grow 5–7x to c $2–3tn by 2035. Key drivers are the dramatic fall in the cost of launch, principally thanks to SpaceX, and a revolution in the satellite industry where technological developments originally pioneered within the smartphone and automotive industries have driven down the size, cost and weight of satellites while expanding their capability. In combination, these factors have increased the scale of deployment – creating a digital infrastructure in space according to Seraphim Space – enabling technologies in data collection and analytics to address key global needs in the climate, connectivity, mobility and security domains. SSIT is a unique listed vehicle giving investors access to that growth via a portfolio purely focused on space technology through predominantly unquoted early-stage growth companies. Its strategy is to invest for the long term, seeking companies that are leaders in their segment with a first-mover advantage and strong capital structure. Seraphim Space is a pioneer in space tech investment and has built deep knowledge networks. It is an early mover with a reputation for sourcing opportunities and partnering with other investment groups and corporates.