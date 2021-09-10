Erweiterte Funktionen
Sequana Medical - Pushing back alfapump PMA to mid-2023
10.09.21 14:44
Edison Investment Research
Sequana Medical indicated that due to a worldwide shortage of electronic components, it now anticipates its US premarket approval (PMA) application for the alfapump will now be submitted in mid-2023, compared to prior guidance of Q422. We have pushed back our potential North American alfapump launch estimate in recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) to mid-2024 (from H223 previously), while our projections for the Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) programmes in heart failure are unchanged. We now obtain a new pipeline rNPV of €219.8m (vs €248.2m, previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,34 €
|6,38 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,63%
|10.09./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0974340722
|A2PD78
|9,50 €
|6,34 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.