Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - POSEIDON enrolment completed on schedule




06.12.21 15:04
Edison Investment Research

Meeting its recent Q421 guidance, Sequana has completed patient enrolment for the POSEIDON North American pivotal study assessing the alfapump system for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites (RRA) due to liver cirrhosis. 70 patients have been enrolled in the pivotal cohort, with Sequana expecting to implant 50 of these with the alfapump by the end of Q122. This should allow Sequana to meet its pre-defined target of having 40 evaluable patients for the primary efficacy analysis at six months post-implantation, which continues to be expected in Q422. The company expects to submit a US pre-market approval (PMA) application in mid-2023, which we believe could lead to a US launch in mid-2024.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme
35 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 85 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,80 € 6,92 € -0,12 € -1,73% 06.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 11,65 € 6,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 7,06 € 0,00%  06.12.21
Frankfurt 6,80 € -0,58%  06.12.21
Stuttgart 6,80 € -1,73%  06.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...