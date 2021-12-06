Sequana Medical - POSEIDON enrolment completed on schedule

Meeting its recent Q421 guidance, Sequana has completed patient enrolment for the POSEIDON North American pivotal study assessing the alfapump system for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites (RRA) due to liver cirrhosis. 70 patients have been enrolled in the pivotal cohort, with Sequana expecting to implant 50 of these with the alfapump by the end of Q122. This should allow Sequana to meet its pre-defined target of having 40 evaluable patients for the primary efficacy analysis at six months post-implantation, which continues to be expected in Q422. The company expects to submit a US pre-market approval (PMA) application in mid-2023, which we believe could lead to a US launch in mid-2024.