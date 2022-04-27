Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - Guidance maintained for key programmes




27.04.22 16:14
Edison Investment Research

Sequana reported its FY21 results on 12 April and confirmed its operating guidance for the coming months. The company continues to expect to report top-line data for its North American POSEIDON study of alfapump in recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) in Q422 and submit a US premarket approval (PMA) application in mid-2023. It plans to report top-line data for its SAHARA DESERT alfapump DSR study in patients with decompensated heart failure (HF) in H222. The company plans to begin its first human study (MOJAVE DESERT) of its ‘standalone’ short-term DSR treatment in HF patients in H222. After increasing our R&D cost estimates following the FY21 results and reducing alfapump sales forecasts in Europe (which is not a prioritised RRA market for Sequana), we lower our equity value per basic share slightly to €13.12 (versus €13.55 previously).

