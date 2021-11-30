Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank - New tech and lower impairments




30.11.21 13:55
Edison Investment Research

Secure Trust Bank (STB) announced that it has acquired AppToPay for an undisclosed ‘small amount’ and plans to use AppToPay’s proprietary technology platform to develop and grow its digital Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) business. STB has also disclosed that its FY21 loan impairments will be ‘materially below’ analyst consensus of £12.9m (Edison: £12.7m). This is welcome news, although most investor attention regarding impairments has moved to focus on FY22. We are adjusting our FY21e EPS by 7% to 226.5p due to our now reduced £7.9m impairment estimate. All our other assumptions are unchanged, as detailed in our August 2021 update note, Good news as flagged. Our fair value remains 2,234p.

Aktuell
Uran-Entdeckung des Jahres? Neuer 417% Uran Hot Stock
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:55 , Aktiennews
Endlich geschafft, Investor?
18:55 , Aktiennews
Kellogg Aktie: Tolle Nachrichten für alle Bullen [...]
18:55 , Aktiennews
Zoom Aktie: Das darf nicht passieren!
18:55 , Aktiennews
Wie lange 3D Signatures-Anleger das wohl no [...]
18:55 , Aktiennews
LPKF Laser-Anleger machen nicht mehr mit!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...